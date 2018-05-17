‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Confirms Terry Crews Plays X-Force’s Bedlam

Deadpool 2 got the Internet buzzing earlier today, and its latest trailer is to blame. The raunchy, action-packed sequel shared a new look with fans, and its stuffed footage housed all sorts of mutants. And, if you paid real close attention, you will notice the trailer also revealed the identity of Terry Crews' characters.

So, if you had guessed Bedlam, pat yourself on the back. You nailed the mutant right on the head.

As you can see below, the new trailer has a brief shot where Deadpool is looking through a stack of photos. The images all come from a folder labeled 'X-Force' and the profile photo of Crews' character is labeled as Bedlam. So, it looks like the character's inclusion is pretty much confirmed.

(Photo: Fox)

If you are not familiar with the X-Force alum, Jesse Bedlam made his comic debut back in 1995 with Factor X #1. The man is an expert fighter who excels in hand-to-hand combat. Gifted with insane strength, Bedlam is a mutant who can created electromagnetic fields. The power can be used in all sorts of ways, and Bedlam learns to master a good chunk of them. The fields can disrupt any sort of electrical energy and interfere with tech. They can also tap into brainwaves and effect others' neural patterns.

The character's confirmation is a win for deep-cut fans as Bedlam isn't exactly a very popular character. The mutant hasn't been seen for awhile, but his resurgence is basically guaranteed now that Crews will bring him to the big screen. In the comics, Bedlam was actually rescued by Professor Xavier's MUSE program before leaving the support group as a teen. The character then joined the X-Force after Domino helped Bedlam find his wayward brother who had become a villain known as King Bedlam.

Which X-Men are you most excited to see in Deadpool 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!