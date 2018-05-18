Simon Kinberg Directed That Hilarious ‘Deadpool 2’ Scene

David Leitch directed Deadpool 2, however, longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg stepped in to helm one particular moment from the sequel.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 follow. Major spoilers!

While the first Deadpool movie had to use dialogue to mock the fact that popular X-Men characters did not appear in the film despite it traveling to the X-Mansion, Deadpool 2 briefly featured the ensemble of heroes. In a moment where Wade Wilson was making the same mockery of the X-Mansion being so vacant, Professor X sat with several of his heroes before Beast closed the door. The Deadpool 2 cast never shared a set with the X-Men: Dark Phoenix roster, as the moment was created by green screen under the direction of Simon Kinberg.

Deadpool 2 co-writer Paul Wernick explained how the moment came to be in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“Yeah, we just stepped it up,” Wernick said. “It was such a tent pole joke of the first movie, us being the underdog, the studio would never throw us any other X-Men except the minor characters, and we thought, ‘How fun would it be to have everyone in the room and Deadpool not see them.’”

As it turned out, the answer was to have the group shoot a scene on another set, in a move which also saved time and money.

“And that was actually facilitated by Simon Kinberg who was shooting Dark Phoenix and actually shot that up in Montreal, and we green-screened that in, in Vancouver,” Wernick said. “Of the audiences we’ve seen it with, it gets a pretty huge reaction and my guess is on second viewing it’ll be even funnier.”

The scene inclued James McAvoy as Professor X, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, and Alexandra Shipp as Storm. Each of the characters will be coming together in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, along with Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey, which will hit theaters in 2019. Deadpool’s next outing will, however, include more mutant characters, as the ensemble flick X-Force is the next movie slated for Cable and the merc.

“Drew Goddard’s writing X-Force and he’s not going to start writing it until the fall,” Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese told ComicBook.com. “And so we gave him certainly a spring-board to jump off of but ultimately it’s going to be up to Drew as to exactly which characters he wants to keep. I think it will certainly be some combination of the characters we’ve presented for him, but we’re not going to try to hem them in. I think he might add new ones, he might use specific ones that are a little non-obvious from the ones he’s already got to choose from. So we’ll just have to see.”

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.