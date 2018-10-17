‘Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Addresses Fan Reaction To Her Version Of Domino

Deadpool 2 brought fan favorite Domino to the big screen, and Zazie Beetz remembers the reactions from fans when she first got the role.

Beetz spoke to fans at ACE Comic Con, where she was asked about the reaction from the fandom after first being cast in the role as well as reactions after Deadpool 2 hit theaters. It seems there was some trepidation at first in regards to comparisons to the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I also understood that. I think about my own kind of associations I have with my own characters that I loved in my childhood, and you definitely…particularly visually have an image that you’re attached to,” Beetz said. “So I understood that part. So I get if you feel, or if people have felt detached from my version. I more balk at if people become rude online or something like that, but I have to say it hasn’t been too much of an issue. I’ve been blessed in that department.”

When a fan asked if she felt embraced by the community of Marvel comics and movie fans, Beetz had lots of positive things to say.

“I’ll lead with overwhelmingly positive, which has been wonderful,” Beetz said. “I’ve felt really so welcomed into this community and in the beginning, I was nervous because I know I don’t look like the traditional character and I wanted to also respect that people…I didn’t need to be their Domino, but I think particularly after the movie came out people were so excited and so supportive and I’m thinking even this turnout here and people showing up, so it’s really been so positive, so I’m really really grateful about that.

Reactions to Deadpool 2 overall have been mostly positive, and while a Deadpool 3 is up in the air, we will see her Domino as well as Josh Brolin’s Cable reprising their roles. As for whether they will be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold as a result of the Disney Fox deal, that remains to be seen, but hopefully, we will get to see even more of Beetz’ Domino in the future beyond just X-Force.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shiori Kutsuna (Yukio).