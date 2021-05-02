Hugh Jackman and New York Parks Officer Threaten Ryan Reynolds to Make Deadpool 3 Cameo Happen

✖

Ryan Reynolds better start to pay attention. That, of course, is the advice of Hugh Jackman and an officer with the New York City Parks Department. In an Instagram video shared by the X-Men superstar Saturday, the officer asked Reynolds to give Jackman a cameo role in Deadpool 3. The Logan alum seemed to agree off-camera, jokingly going a step further than the officer and threatening to give Reynolds a ticket if he doesn't comply. Just like that, the ol' Reynolds and Jackman rivalry continues.

"Office Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you @vancityreynolds," Jackman captioned the post. "Sharing is caring."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Deadpool 3 is currently in development at Marvel Studios, though it has yet to receive a spot on the studio's release schedule. Little is known about the project other than the fact it will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and carry the same R rating the two previous films took full advantage of.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," studio head Kevin Feige previously told Collider about Deadpool 3, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Before you get all too excited, Jackman's latest Instagram post is likely just a playful jab in his ever-blossoming friendship with the Deadpool star. After all, post-Logan Jackman has said several times he's done with the role that helped make him a household name.

"If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, 'Oh yeah!' but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character," Jackman shared with The Daily Beast of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?' And you say, 'Sounds good but… no.' They’re fine with someone else."

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

What other mutants would you like to see appear in the third Deadpool feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!