Deadpool 3: Could Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return in Shawn Levy’s Marvel Movie?

Deadpool 3 has been announced but fans are wondering if Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return in the upcoming sequel. Shawn Levy will be reunited with Ryan Reynolds after their work on Free Guy and The Adam Project. The duo has talked about wanting to get Jackman into a project with them both for years now. This week brings a glimmer of hope about what could be coming next. Coincidentally enough, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis talked to the director about this exact scenario just days ago and his answer should have X-Men fans everywhere raising their eyebrows. Check out what Levy told us down below.

#Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy wants to put Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together.



"I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a boy who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together."



Our Deadpool and Wolverine moment?? pic.twitter.com/xwDGLZDbV1 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) March 11, 2022

“I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy said to ComicBook.com. “That will happen and it will be me.”

So, clearly there is some interest there. The director wouldn’t go deeper than any of that at the moment. In fact, we don’t know if this is the project that he was referring to. But, it seems like a clear tease if you read between the lines. Now, nothing is inevitable in the world of superhero cinema. However, with the Multiverse wide open, the possibilities for all these beloved characters to share the screen would be endless. Comicbook also spoke to Reynolds about the prospect of a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up.

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds said in support of the idea of bringing Jackman along for Deadpool 3. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.”

In speaking to Collider about writing the movie last year, the Deadpool star said, “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Deadpool 3 doesn’t have a release date yet.

Do you think this is going to happen? Let us know down in the comments!