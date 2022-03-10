The Adam Project’s Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Ready for Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have now teamed up for a pair of original films, starting with Free Guy and now releasing The Adam Project on Netflix. Both films have been well-received by critics, with The Adam Project now getting positive remarks overall through its RottenTomatoes review score. As the story goes, Reynolds and Levy’s creative union was formed when they were introduced by none other than Hugh Jackman. As the geek world clamors for a reunion between Reynolds and Jackman (many of them hoping for it to be in Deadpool 3), the duo seems equally excited about such a possibility.

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showing his support for the idea of a Deadpool 3 directed by Levy and bringing Jackman into the cast. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.” According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in August of 2021, Deadpool 3 is in active development.

While Levy is not saying it’s for Deadpool 3, he does admit there are definitely plans for him to get those two actors together. “I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy told ComicBook.com. “That will happen and it will be me.”

Reynolds and Jackman were previously together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but the film is largely criticized and often joked about by Reynolds, to the point that Deadpool 2‘s post-credits scene saw Wade Wilson go back in time to prevent it from ever happening. The stories of these Marvel films have not made it easy for Jackman and Reynolds to play Wolverine and Deadpool together, though. Jackman’s run as the X-Men character came to a definitive end in Logan but with films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the way and the mythology introduced in Marvel’s Loki series, anything is possible with the multiverse and variant versions of Wolverine could be looming out there somewhere.

Levy does have a favorite Marvel hero and a fun idea for him. “I used to love Spidey,” Levy said. “I would be Spidey in my basement and I’d take underwear and put them on my head backwards for the eye holes…If anyone’s listening, I would do a super like do-it-yourself, homemade Spidey. Forget the suit. We’ll save hundreds of millions. A set of underwear on the head. We’re good to go, Tom Holland.”

For now, fans of Reynolds and Levy can look forward to The Adam Project which releases on Netflix on Friday. The film sees Reynolds as a time traveler who travels back to his younger self with a mission which can change the course of history for the entire world. For more on The Adam Project, check out the full interview above or on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel!