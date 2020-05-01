Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Possible Plan For Marvel Film

✖

Marvel Studios is going to bring Deadpool back to the big screen but it's just a matter of time. The character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds debuted in the Fox-era of Marvel's X-characters but with Disney having acquired the rights to these Marvel names, the character will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one way or another. With Free Guy on the way, Reynolds is starting to open up a bit in the press but he doesn't seem to have a clear timeline of when he will suit up as the mercenary just yet. Still, there seems to be a bit of confidence behind his perspective of the future with the role.

"Oh, man, I really don’t know," Reynolds told Total Film (via GamesRadar). "It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see."

Reynolds previously met with Marvel Studios in 2019, seemingly teasing a future with the Disney-owned brand. However, Deadpool's R-rated nature which is a key ingredient in its recipe for success leaves a lot of question marks in regards to how he will be incorporated with an otherwise PG-13 roster of titles and characters.

The post below is from October of 2019.

Reynolds did offer a flash of hope in the form of optimism. "I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

It should only be a matter of time until Deadpool does start earning box office dollars. Through two self-titled movies, Deadpool has earned $783 million in his first solo outing followed by $734 million with the sequel. Those are very big numbers for R-rated movies.

