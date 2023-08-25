Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Post for Blake Lively's Birthday

When it comes to celebrity couples, there are many favorite duos out there, but one pair fans can't seem to get enough of is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The Deadpool star and Gossip Girl alum got married in 2012, and have four children together. You can often find them being silly about each other on social media, but Reynolds took a different approach today in honor of Lively's birthday. The star turned 36 on August 25th, which prompted the sweetest post from Reynolds on Instagram.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon," Reynolds wrote. You can check out the post below:

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released on May 3rd, 2024. However, there is a chance the movie could be delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes. During a call with investors earlier this month, Disney presented some of their upcoming projects, but Deadpool 3 was not shown on the calendar. Disney did not comment on Deadpool 3's absence from the calendar, and no official date change has been announced.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Blake Lively To Return For A Simple Favor Sequel:

In 2018, Lively starred alongside Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, a dark comedy/mystery movie about two moms who become friends shortly before one goes missing. Last year, it was announced that a sequel was in development with both Lively and Kendrick set to return. According to a recent report from PEOPLE, the new movie could start filming this fall. However, this news came before the SAG strike.

"The sequel to A Simple Favor is in advanced negotiations to begin production this fall, PEOPLE has learned from a source," the outlet shared. According to the report, the movie will be set in Capri, Italy. The follow-up is expected to see the return of most of the first movie's cast as well as Feig. The sequel comes from Lionsgate and Amazon Studios, though there isn't any word on if the project will be another big-screen release or stream on Prime Video. Jessica Sharzer is also returning to write the screenplay.

Happy Birthday, Blake Lively!