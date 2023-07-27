Ryan Reynolds Wishes Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday by Resharing Their Nude Scene From The Proposal

Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work filming Deadpool 3 but has had to halt production on the film due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and there has been no word on when the strike will end. Reynolds has been pretty quiet since the announcement of the actor's strike, but it seems that the actor is making time for a special occasion. The actor took to Instagram today to wish his former The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock a very happy birthday with a hilarious video from the film. In the post, Reynolds uploaded a reel of their nude scene from The Proposal with a hilarious message.

Reynolds took to Instagram to post the hilarious video in celebration of Bullock's birthday with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators," Reynolds wrote. "And an HR department. And clothing?" You can check out Ryan Reynolds post below.

Ryan Reynolds Will Appear Next in Deadpool 3

Reynolds has been teasing Deadpool 3 through numerous work out posts and recently teased how fun it was working with Hugh Jackman on the sequel.

"It's been fun," Reynolds recently said. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Deadpool 3 will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock and the future of Deadpool as we learn it.

