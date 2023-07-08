New Blake Lively Movie Scores Surprising Release Date

The highly-anticipated film adaptation of Its Ends With Us now has a release date. On Friday, it was announced by Sony Pictures that It Ends With Us will premiere exclusively in theaters on February 9, 2024. This release date is one week before the Sony Marvel movie Madame Web, which is currently scheduled for February 16, 2024. This comes as production on It Ends With Us has been paused since mid-June, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike.

The It Ends With Us film is directed by Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart alum Justin Baldoni, who stars alongside Blake Lively. The cast of It Ends With Us also includes Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj. The script was adapted by Christy Hall, and the film is produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Hall, and executive produced by Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.

What Is It Ends With Us About?

In It Ends With Us, though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom (Lively) has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Hoover's book has become a phenomenon, in part thanks to the "BookTok" community on TikTok, with the title becoming the top-selling print book of 2022. That said, the book has not been without its controversy, with some taking issue for its portrayal of abusive relationships, as well as a recent attempt to publish a coloring book inspired by the novel.

What Are Blake Lively's Next Movies?

In addition to It Ends With Us, Lively is set to return as Emily in a sequel to A Simple Favor, which will reunite her with co-star Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig. She is also set to direct an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel Seconds, after making her directorial debut with the Taylor Swift music video "I Bet You Think About Me."

Seconds tells the story of Katie Clay, head chef at a prospering restaurant named Seconds, who obtains the ability to fix her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom, and falling asleep. Searchlight is developing the project which has a a script by Edgar Wright, who previously adapted O'Malley for the big screen for the fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World feature back in 2010. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director is also producing the film with Marc Platt. A release date for the Seconds movie has yet to be set.

