Deadpool Creator Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Happen

X-Force may be dead, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld expects the Ryan Reynolds-led solo franchise to continue in "some form, some fashion."

"That's not a concern to me," Liefeld tweeted Monday. "Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today's market. Makes more than X-Men films."

Nothing like deadlines to clear your head... let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 28, 2019

Disney purchased $71.3 billion to acquire X-Verse producers 21st Century Fox in a deal expected to be completed early March.

Liefeld previously commentated that deal meant X-Force — writer-director Drew Goddard's planned offshoot of Deadpool 2, reteaming Reynolds with franchise newcomers Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz as a more violent band of black ops X-Men — was likely dead in the water, calling the potential $800 million-plus grosser a "victim of the merger."

Though star, co-writer and producer Reynolds was initially unsure of a Deadpool 3 in the wake of last summer's sequel, as of January a third film is in development under scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are reported to be taking the franchise "in a completely different direction."

In May, when the spinoff looked more definite, Reynolds said the solo Deadpool franchise was likely to move forward under the X-Force branding as an ensemble.

"I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don't," Reynolds said at the time.

"I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you're going to do another Deadpool solo film, you've got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do."

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed currently Fox-controlled properties Fantastic Four, X-Men and Deadpool will fall under the purview of Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios banner when the acquisition is completed.

Though Feige is firm the studio has yet to put any plans with those characters into motion — such moves are legally prohibited until Disney reclaims the screen rights from Fox — Marvel is expected to retain Reynolds as Deadpool, even if the franchise is rebooted when integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to the Avengers and Black Panther franchises.