Deadpool 3: Zazie Beetz and Invincible Co-Star Jason Mantzoukas Geek Out Over Domino
The cast of Invincible has some incredible combined resumés, especially in the geek community. Between them, you have stars of The Walking Dead, the original Spider-Man trilogy, the new Spider-Man trilogy, Deadpool 2, LEGO Batman, Avengers: Engame, Teen Titans, and the list goes on. As it turns out, a lot of these cast members enjoy each other's work as much as the fans do. While talking to Community alum Gillian Jacobs, Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz, and LEGO Batman's Scarecrow voice Jason Mantzoukas, ComicBook.com got a status update from Beetz in regards to Deadpool 3 but also heard about how her co-stars adore her role as Domino.
"I haven't heard anything," Beetz says. "Unfortunately my fingers are crossed. I would love to revive her. And you know, she's great fun for me. And you know, I frankly like actress find out blast about this kind of stuff. So I don't know, maybe I'll get a call the day before we're shooting or maybe not. But I would love to I mean, I would love to play Domino again, and I don't know, maybe."
This is where Mantzoukas joined the conversation. "That was one of my favorite versions where I felt like the film representation of Domino's luck power actually is better at showing it than it is in the comics," Mantzoukas says. "Like It's such a good way to show what that power set is visually, rather than, you know, on two dimensionally on the page. So I love that!"
To Mantzoukas' point, Beetz recalls the emphasis the Deadpool 2 team put on properly showing off her character's powers. "The the stunt team was really big about that because they were kind of like trying to do like a Charlie Chaplin like, 'It just sort of works out,'" she recalls/
"It's so good," Mantzoukas concluded. You can see the full Invincible interview in the video above!
Invincible, a new animated series which is likely something Deadpool fans will find interesting given its R-rating, humor, and action-packed sequences, hits Amazon on March 26.