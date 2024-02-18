Deadpool & Wolverine: Did Marvel Just Tease Taylor Swift's Role In the Movie?

When it comes to 2024 movies, Deadpool & Wolverine is probably the most anticipated, with Marvel fans excited to not only see Ryan Reynolds suit up again as Deadpool but also see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The third installment in the Deadpool franchise also has fans excited for the various other appearances expected in the film — and one that's just a rumor. There have been near constant rumors that Taylor Swift will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine and now Marvel seems to be playing into the rumors just a bit. Late last week, Marvel's official Australian and New Zealand Facebook account shared a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine and for many, it feels like a pretty direct nod to Swift.

As you can see, the poster features friendship bracelets — specifically bracelets for Deadpool, Wolverine, and the film's Australian release date of July 25th. While this poster fits in with the sort of "best friends" theme that the other recently released poster for the film had (that poster featured a friendship necklace styled to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine's masks with the words "best" and "friends" written on them) fans of Swift also recognize the bracelets as being tied to her. Inspired by a lyric in Swift's song "You're On Your Own Kid", fans of the singer have been making and trading beaded friendship bracelets at stops on Swift's The Eras Tour. What makes this poster's use of the bracelet even more "Taylor-coded" is where it was shared and when. Swift's tour is currently in Australia, having just completed three shows at Melbourne Cricket Grounds and will be headed to Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 23rd.

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Be in Deadpool 3?

The rumors that Swift might appear in Deadpool & Wolverine kicked off last November when Reynolds released the announcement that Jackman would appear as Wolverine in the film. In that announcement, Swift fans noticed that it appeared to have been filmed in the same house from Swift's "All Too Well" short film. Swift is notably a close friend of both Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. Fans have gone on to speculate that Swift could appear as either a fictionalized version of herself or as an actual Marvel character, with the biggest rumor being that Swift could appear as Alison Blaire, aka Dazzler.

Shawn Levy, who directs Deadpool & Wolverine and also appeared in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, previously played coy when asked about a possible Swift appearance.

"They sure are loud," Levy said about the fan speculation. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

What is Deadpool 3 About?

A recently shared synopsis offers very little information about exactly what Deadpool & Wolverine will be about, but also sort of sums it up perfectly: "That f-cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. The film is rated R.

Deadpool & Wolverine open sin theaters July 26th.