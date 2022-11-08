Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out on Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 Cameo

When Ryan Reynolds released the announcement that Hugh Jackman would appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 back in November, Taylor Swift fans noticed something interesting: the announcement appeared to be filmed in the same house from Swift's "All Too Well" short film. The realization sparked a viral rumor that Swift will appear in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film, but now, Reynolds is shooting down that theory.

"If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location," Reynolds told ET about the connection between the Deadpool 3 announcement and Swift's video. But he also said that he would "of course" be open to Swift appearing in the film. Swift is notably a friend of both Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius," he said.

Deadpool 3's Announcement Shook the MCU

Marvel fans from all over were shook by that surprise announcement. They have to be loving the fact that Jackman and Reynolds have been so open about their process on the upcoming Marvel feature. The Deadpool star's big video announcing the release date and Wolverine being along for the ride was widely shared and viewed by audiences around the world. Check out what he said in the landmark social clip right here.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds explained to fans on his couch. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I... I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"It's not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell," Reynolds said. It's an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. It's a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I'm really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So, I'm really, really super f-cking excited to do this film."

