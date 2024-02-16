Marvel's Loki Instagram Account Has Mysterious Message About Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer made its debut this past weekend during the Super Bowl, showcasing footage riddled with surprises and Marvel Easter eggs. As it turns out, the hype around Deadpool & Wolverine did not stop with just its official marketing, as even the official social media account for the Loki series joined in on the fun. Around when the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropped, the Loki Instagram account began messaging followers with a link to the trailer, as well as an image of screens at a Time Variance Authority facility.

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer already confirmed that the TVA — who made their onscreen debut in Loki — will be factoring pretty heavily into the film. It will remain to be seen if Deadpool & Wolverine's version of the organization is the one viewers recognize from Loki, or possibly an alternate evil iteration.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."