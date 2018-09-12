Deadpool Co-Creator Shares Amazing Wade Wilson Baby Legs Cosplay

One of the more memorable sequences in Deadpool 2 is when Wade has to grow back his legs, and one fan took that baby legs moment and turned it into one amazing cosplay.

Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza shared a cosplay by Skyler L. Simpson, who perfectly recreated the Deadpool baby legs moment from Deadpool 2, complete with a couch. The baby legs are attached to a belt while the couch is secured by shoulder straps.

The makeup is dead on too, and there’s even a unicorn on one of the pillows. You can check out the full cosplay in the photo below, and we’re pretty sure you’ll love it too.

“Hey @VancityReynolds @RhettReese @paulwernick @DavidMLeitch — a friend on Facebook showed me this!

Cosplay by Skyler L. Simpson.

SOME GENIUS LEVEL S*** GOING ON HERE!”

Ryan Reynolds revealed at Comic-Con that he was all about the idea until he actually saw it in live-action, making him regret his decisions.

“The baby legs were shown to me the week of the release of the film,” Reynolds said. “That week we had to block-out photos and I have a little girl and I kept saying, make my legs look like those, and then when I saw it, I immediately regretted all of it.”

“I was worried that you saw some baby balls in there, and we would get rejected by the MPAA,” Reynolds said. “So I was prepared to go to their office — because you can argue your case — but I was going to tell them those were my balls.”

You can check out the not quite accurate but amazing nonetheless synopsis for Deadpool 2 below.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 is on home video now.

What do you think of the cosplay? Let us know in the comments!