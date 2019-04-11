‘Deadpool’ Fan Gets ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Tickets After Trading Domain Name

Prior to the rise of social media, virtually every movie had a website which would give fans information about the film, in addition to photos and videos about an upcoming release. In recent years, studios have instead relied on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to share glimpses of an upcoming film, no longer requiring fans to head to a central hub to get all the information they seek. Due to the focus being on social media channels, the domain name “avengersendgame.com” was purchased by a Deadpool fan who was willing to hand the site over to Marvel Studios in exchange for tickets to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. According to Twitter, that clever fan has had his demands met.

The fan shared what appears to be an official email from Disney, with the email address and date of the premiere concealed, which seemingly details the protocol for attending the premiere. In a follow-up tweet, they shared, “I guess this means I need to stop harassing [directors the Russo brothers] online, every day. For the past four months. Sorry, fellas. Buy you a beer at the premiere?”

The fan’s Twitter profile claims they live in Queens, New York, so it’s unclear if Disney is willing to help out with travel accommodations in order to get to the event or if they were merely added to the guest list.

The ownership of the domain became a viral story last year, as it was revealed that fans who visited the URL were instead redirected to a site promoting Deadpool 2. In response to the promotional opportunity, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds showed his appreciation to the fan.

Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

… And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers? pic.twitter.com/RPoEjBOJbl — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

Reynolds sent the fan a care package from his gin company, Aviation, though tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere were seemingly more valuable.

While the fan will reportedly get to see the film early, the rest of us will have to wait to see Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26th.

