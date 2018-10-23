Hugh Jackman Celebrates Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday With Special Deadpool Photo

Tuesday is Ryan Reynolds’ birthday, and of course his best friend/arch-nemesis Hugh Jackman was quick to joke about the event on social media. Bright and early, Jackman took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo.

The photo Jackman shared features a smile and hug between the Logan and Deadpool stars, one that fans are still disappointed about never getting to see in an actual X-Men movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT,” Jackman wrote in the post. “[Ryan Reynolds]… I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds … I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. pic.twitter.com/OoW3ZJiN2N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2018

Sadly, Wolverine and Deadpool have never shared the screen together — except for one time, but we don’t talk about that. Reynolds has tried his best to convince Jackman to reprise the role one last time, just so he can appear in one of the Deadpool sequels, but Jackman is seemingly sticking to his guns and keeping Wolverine buried. For now, at least.

If Reynolds were to ever lure Jackman back into the world of Wolverine, the next chance would likely be in Drew Goddard‘s upcoming X-Force movie. Even with Disney’s purchase of Fox looming on the horizon, Goddard and Reynolds are still hopeful that film will see the light of day.

“I tend to focus very intensely on one project at a time,” Goddard said in a recent interview. “I sort of am just finishing up Bad Times here. I think once we do that, once we’ve birthed this movie out into the world, then it’ll be time to [figure out] what’s next, and meet with Ryan, and Fox and Disney, and figure out what makes sense.”

Goddard was then asked whether or not he and Reynolds wanted X-Force to be Deadpool’s next big screen project.

“I think so. Ryan and I have a very good communication, and we’re both incredibly excited about the opportunities,” he explained. “I think when you’re dealing with billion-dollar mergers, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen to be honest. Like when Disney and Fox are combining, those issues are so far above our paygrade! I’ve learned to just be patient and wait and see what happens, and go from there.”

Would you like to see Hugh Jackman take on Wolverine one last time? Who will top the actor in the competition for Best Ryan Reynolds Birthday Post 2018? Let us know in the comments!