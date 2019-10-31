Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Eats Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. on Halloween

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds devoured cookies decorated with the face of Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. on Halloween after the Iron Man actor told Reynolds to "eat me." Both Marvel stars are participating in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, the friendly charity competition launched by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry. Downey, representing substance abuse rehabilitation service Sacred Hearts, published a video on Thursday aimed at Reynolds, who is representing the SickKids Foundation. Saying he's "not a smack-talker," Downey ended his video by whispering a challenge to Reynolds: "Eat me."

Reynolds responded with a silent video showing him munching Downey-themed cookies. "Oh. Snap," Reynolds captioned the video.

"It's for an incredible charity, the one I'm playing for is the Sick Kids Foundation of Canada. Just an amazing place," Reynolds said when entering the competition in September. "They do so much for kids across Canada, but not only that, they do so much for kids all across the world. Amazing people."

Other past and present Marvel stars involved in the charity match include Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Miles Teller (Fantastic Four), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War).

Reynolds recently teased a meeting with Marvel Studios, where Reynolds' Deadpool franchise will continue within the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well," Deadpool scribe Paul Wernick recently told io9.

Added co-writer Rhett Reese, "Marvel's a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains, so we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It's just about figuring out how and when. [Plus] Ryan is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don't know. [Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that's its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it's crazy."