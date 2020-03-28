Deadpool Creator Reveals Secret About Stan Lee’s Strip Club Cameo

Stan Lee did over 60 cameos in various live-action properties during his time here on Earth, including one in Deadpool — one that was arguably the most risque of the bunch. If you remember back to the Ryan Reynolds-starring hit, Lee serves as the DJ in a strip club — something completely on-brand for a Deadpool movie. As it turns out, they didn’t take Lee into the joint the film the scene in question. As Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld puts it, Lee was filmed by himself on a green screen and through the magic of filmmaking, was placed into the strip club.

“And here we go to the biggest cameo of all time,” Liefeld says during a commentary track he did with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “They shot him in isolation then blended him into the strip club.”

Earlier in the same chat, Liefeld told us he’d spoken with Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin, an actor who’s very willing to reprise his role as Cable within an MCU property.

“I’m going to tell your viewers…Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later,” Liefeld said. “He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin.”

The writer added, “These are Josh Brolin’s own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, ‘Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook.’ It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors.”

