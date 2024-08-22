Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Releases New GIFY Stickers of Cameo Characters

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters at the end of July, and it didn’t take Marvel Studios long to start posting about some of the movie’s biggest cameos. The film was full of surprises and saw Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) teaming up with an unlikely band of heroes in The Void. Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) all ended up being important players in the film. Today, Marvel Studios shared some GIFY stickers of those four characters in addition to other Void staples, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and Ladypool (Blake Lively).

“The Void has entered the chat. New #DeadpoolAndWolverine stickers are now available on @GIPHY!” Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the adorable stickers in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Channing Tatum Play Gambit Again?

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Long before his debut as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum opened up about his disappointment in how things originally unfolded when his solo project was canceled. Now, folks are wondering if his appearance in the Deadpool threequel could mean a return to the character. Recently, Tatum said that he hopes the success of Deadpool & Wolverine could lead to a green light for a new Gambit project.

“Of course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years,” Tatum said. “It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

As for what happened to Gambit after the events of the film, Tatum has some ideas.

“I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he’s definitely still in the Void,” Tatum told Collider. “But there’s something that’s happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.