Deadpool & Wolverine Shares Official Footage of Its Major Cameos

It’s Deadpool’s world and we’re just living in it! Deadpool & Wolverine just won its second weekend at the box office, and it’s expected to reach $1 billion this week. The movie is already a huge success for Marvel Studios, and the company has been sharing a lot of fun content in honor of the film’s release. Today, they posted a new teaser that showcases some of the film’s biggest cameos… Well, sort of. The video features flashes of some very important hands. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll recognize them instantly. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the video, you can see a quick flash of Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). The teaser also shows Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen), but Marvel Studios revealed she would be in the movie a week before its release.

“See it (and them) again 👀 Get tickets now for #DeadpoolAndWolverine at the link in bio,” Marvel Studios captioned the video. You can check it out below:

Wesley Snipes Addresses Blade’s Return:

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snipes also spoke about his big cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes shared. “So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.