Dermot Mulroney Speaks on Playing MCU's President of the United States Before Harrison Ford (Exclusive)

A covert takeover is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney+ will premiere the highly-anticipated Secret Invasion later this month, a six-episode crossover event that adapts the comic of the same name. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be leading the charge in this Skrull-based story, but he will have plenty of new and familiar faces by his side. Among those Marvel freshmen is Dermot Mulroney, a veteran actor who is set to play President Ritson. Canonically, this makes Mulroney's character the second fictional name to hold the title of POTUS within the MCU, as William Sadler previously portrayed President Ellis in 2013's Iron Man 3. Coincidentally enough, Mulroney and Sadler once shared the screen together in the 1989's Unconquered.

"The great William Sadler, one of my favorite actors," Mulroney told ComicBook.com while promoting Peacock's Shooting Stars. "I know I've been a fan of his since [Unconquered]. This is interesting."

Beyond that random presidential connection, Mulroney emphasized his enthusiasm about Secret Invasion, noting that he got to have scenes with multiple top talents.

"I'm just thrilled to be included in it and wound up it was a pretty cool character, mainly because it put me directly in scenes with Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, and others," Mulroney said. "Amazing experience for me in that regard."

While Mulroney remained tight-lipped on the show's specifics, he revealed that leading man Jackson is especially excited about what's in store.

"It should be really cool. I will say this, I ran into Samuel L. Jackson since we shot it together," Mulroney added. "He saw it and he was really enthusiastic about it. So that gave me a big thrill to know that he liked how it came out. I'm looking forward to seeing it."

When President Ritson arrives in Secret Invasion, it will mark the first time in over a decade that the MCU has introduced a new commander-in-chief. That said, it's unclear as to how long Ritson will have been in his position of power for when Secret Invasion premieres.

Regardless of when his term began, it will be on borrowed time. Marvel President Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross will be President of the United States in 2024's Captain America: New World Order. When asked if he is prepared to campaign against the Indiana Jones star, Mulroney stressed that he is in the dark regarding Marvel's future plans.

"I have no idea what they're up to," Mulroney said. "Like I said, purportedly, I'm playing the role allegedly of the alleged sources close to insiders say that I'm playing a presidential role in Secret Invasion. Other than that, I'm not at liberty to comment."

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21st. Mulroney can be seen as Coach Keith Dambrot in Shooting Stars, now streaming on Peacock.