New Secret Invasion Promo Teases Personal Fight for Nick Fury

For Nick Fury, the fight is personal. Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion and in it, Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) says that this is a fight he has to take on alone because for him, it's personal. How personal? At one point in the teaser G'iah (Emilia Clarke) tells someone — presumably Fury — that the world his burning and they lit the match. You can check out the tense new teaser for yourself in the video below.

This latest teaser, as well as the other footage we've gotten from the upcoming series, makes it clear that the stakes in Secret Invasion are higher than anything we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. A recently released teaser asked viewers the question "who do you trust?" before suggesting that anyone, including loved ones, could be Skrulls. It's these high stakes and with humanity itself on the line that sets a markedly different tone than what we've seen before in the MCU — something star Ben Mendelsohn has said changes the audience the series is for.

"This is one the grownups can dig. It's mental," Mendelsohn said previously. "I hope it ends up being one of the coolest things that they've done."

Cobie Smulders has also eased the darker tone of Secret Invasion, telling audiences at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that the series will go deeper into the characters.

"We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game," she said.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Here's how Marvel describes Secret Invasion: "In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

Jackson headlines a cast that includes Cobie Smulders (The Avengers) as Fury's right-hand Maria Hill, Martin Freeman (Black Panther) as former CIA Agent Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle (Iron Man 2) as U.S. Air Force officer and armored Avenger James "War Machine" Rhodes. Decades after Fury agreed to help the refugees of the intergalactic Kree-Skrull War find a new homeworld (in 2019's Captain Marvel), the super Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has emerged as leader of a rebel Skrull faction that has been infiltrating Earth since the 1990s.

Now a wanted man, the fugitive Fury will turn to an old friend — MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) — for help. Elsewhere, Talos' daughter, the grown-up Skrull refugee G'iah (Emilia Clarke), has come to resent humans since her childhood encounter with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ June 21st.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.