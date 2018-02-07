‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Actor Talks Disney/Fox Deal

Late last year, the pop culture world was met with quite an unexpected surprise, as the merger between Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Fox became a reality. For Marvel fans, this news meant something particularly interesting, as the X-Men’s roster of live-action characters would have the opportunity to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the topic of which characters and actors will cross over is still being debated, there are a small number of actors who have the unique honor of appearing in both of Marvel’s shared universes. Among them is Scott Adkins, who appeared as Weapon XI (a.k.a. the mute version of Wade Wilson/Deadpool) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and later as a villainous zealot in Doctor Strange.

While talking with Adkins about his latest film, Accident Man, ComicBook.com asked him about the Disney/Fox deal, and its ramifications on Marvel storytelling. And as Adkins revealed, he’s on board for it for quite a few reasons.

“I think it’s great,” Adkins explained. “I actually hope Hugh Jackman comes back to play Wolverine, if they’re going to do that. [But] if he’s had enough, then that’s up to him of course. Maybe, if you’re going to [bring Wolverine back], you need somebody who’s getting ready to do a bunch of more movies and not just a one-off.”

The topic of Wolverine entering the MCU — and whether or not Jackman would be a part of it — has been speculated quite a bit amongst fans. While Jackman has said that “the ship has sailed” on that opportunity, it seems that he and Adkins both agree that Wolverine should still be a part of it.

“Wolverine is my favorite character of the X-Men,” Adkins revealed. “I don’t like it when the powers are too outlandish and crazy. What’s great about Wolverine is he’s got claws, and he regenerates them, and he shanks people. I love that about him. I’m not into the eyes and all of the stuff coming out of the eyes. Get Wolverine in the Marvel Universe, absolutely.”

And as Adkins pointed out, there’s one other fan-favorite character, whose fate in the MCU almost remains more of a mystery.

“Deadpool…” Adkins added with a laugh. “I don’t know about Deadpool.”

While it’s uncertain exactly how and when the X-Men will enter the MCU, it’s clear that even those involved with the movies are excited to see what’s next. In the meantime, comic book fans can check out Accident Man, which is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.