Disney CEO Says Fox Acquisition Creates Opportunity for More Marvel Content for Streaming Service

The landmark deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox is set to bring plenty of new stories to life, and we have a bit of an idea of what that could look like.

During the Walt Disney Studios Third Quarter 2018 financial result conference call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the early original programming that is expected to appear on the upcoming Disney streaming service. As Iger pointed out, the Disney/Fox deal will give the company more storytelling opportunities for the streaming service —particularly with Marvel Comics-inspired programming.

Seeing as the Disney/Fox deal is expected to bring the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Deadpool, and other franchises under the Marvel Studios umbrella, fans will certainly take this as a sign of good news. While the nerd world assumed Marvel Studios had plans in place for these characters, the notion that they could become a reality will surely be something positive.

Of course, considering what we already know about the Disney streaming service, there certainly is a lot of room for speculation in terms of what Marvel content could be on that platform. The still-unnamed streaming service has already been dipping its toes into a lot of animated and live-action television, with shows based on High School Musical, Monsters Inc, new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars show all in various stages of development. But the service also appears to be entering the original film landscape as well, with a live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

So, it sounds like Disney streaming service subscribers could eventually see exclusive films or television series based on the new combined roster of Marvel characters. But what exactly could that look like? Could major X-Men and Fantastic Four characters find a home on television? Could the streaming platform provide a sort of second life to some of Fox’s Marvel movie projects? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Walt Disney Studios has several plans for Marvel properties already laid out. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.