Disney Marketing Boss Shuts Down Black Panther 2 Trailer Rumors

As is increasingly common with the advancement of digital media, a rumor quickly spread Wednesday suggesting the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be released this Friday during the NBA Finals. As it turns out, that was nothing more than rumor as one of the main people behind such a marketing decision has now publicly debunked the notion.

Disney Studios marketing boss Asad Ayaz took to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon to suggest the rumors were false, and confirm a glimpse of the Black Panther sequel will not be released at any point this week.

Inaccurate — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) June 8, 2022

Once Thor: Love and Thunder enters theaters next month, Wakanda Forever will be the next feature out from Marvel Studios, meaning it will get a teaser sooner rather than later. This week, however, is not the week it will happen. Shockingly little is known about the film itself, other than the fact cast members have called it a tremendous tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Fellow Black Panther star Danai Gurira echoed the sentiment in a separate interview.

"Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira said. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman lead Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in theaters on November 11th.

