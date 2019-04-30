Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Will Be 6 to 8 Episode Seasons

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand to TV shows on the Disney+ streaming service, characters such as Loki, the Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, and the Vision will be telling stories on the small screen. As a trio of shows are set to debut on the upcoming streaming service, they are now expected to offer debut seasons of six to eight episodes, each.

“Part of Marvel’s next phase includes the segueing of many characters to their own series on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+,” THR reports. “Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) negotiated deals that are separate from the movie contracts for what sources say will be six to eight episodes.”

These new contracts will allow the cast members to appear in both Disney+ shows and future Marvel Studios movies, in the case where actors have movies remaining on their contracts. “Those contracts don’t negate appearances in future Marvel movies, which could result in a separate round of dealmaking,” the reports goes on. “The next few big-screen adventures build on the plot threads of Endgame. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) have one more option apiece, which will result in sequels to their solo movies, say sources.” There is no expectation of Boseman or Cumberbatch to appear in the Disney+ shows, yet.

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unclear, though some titles have been hinted. Expected in Phase 4 are The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Widow, and sequels to Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

According to a new study from Ampere Analysis, per Variety, the library available on Disney+ in its first year will only be about 16% of Netflix’s US catalog. Disney+ will reportedly include 7,500 episodes of television and 500 movies, compared to Netflix’s 47,000 TV episodes at 4,000 movies. It will also have less TV episodes than Hulu, Amazon Prime, and CBS All Access, as well as fewer movies than Amazon Prime, Hulu, Starz, and HBO Go.

Disney+ is set to launch at a rate of $6.99 per month on November 12.