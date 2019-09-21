Disney’s Moana Joins the X-Men in this Delightful Marvel Mash-Up Art

Marvel’s X-Men have never been better, but they could always use some reinforcements. Artist Marcus Williams (aka Marcus the Visual) has created a series that delivers just that for Marvel’s popular team in the form of Disney Princesses, and his latest combination brings Moana to the team. As you can see in the art below, Williams pairs Moana with some fan-favorite X-Men, including Colossus, Bishop, Cannonball, and Nightcrawler, though you can’t forget about Heihei, who is perched on Nightcrawler’s shoulder. If you’re going to join the X-Men you need a costume, and Williams gives Moana a slick blue, red, and yellow suit that fits in with the rest of her teammates but also retains the character unique vibe.

You can check out the newest team-up in the art below, and make sure to check out even more of the Disney Princesses X-Men line right here, which includes Cyclops and Merida, Iceman and Elsa, Mulan and Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and Tiana, and more.

“Next team up in my Fan Fiction, “X-Men Princesses” groups together Moana, Bishop, Colossus, Nightcrawler, and Cannonball (I’ll explain).

Moana’s Grandmother softly called out to her in a dream one starry night and invited her to walk the shores with her so she can deliver a message. Her smile fell as she began to tell her granddaughter that the Island goddess Te Fiti had a new mission for her to fulfill, but it wasn’t within this realm. Moana’s eyebrows twisted in confusion as she tried to understand. The darkness that she helped to drive away from this world is building strength in another plain of reality, on another earth.

This time, the darkness has found host bodies that will assault the world directly with more malice than ever before. This time, Moana will have to align herself with champions that harness the energies of the earth to defend against it. Upon arrival, Te Fiti will gift her with her heart once more, but she must find the other elements among the inhabitants in this new realm. There wasn’t much time before the darkness would be strong enough to mount their first attack, so she would have to leave immediately if she was to succeed. Moana’s grandmother cradled her face and muscled a smile that masked her deep concern for her granddaughter before hugging her tight. “I believe in you. This planet believes in you.” Overloaded and unsure where to begin, gibberish erupted from Moana’s mouth trying to form a standard sentence. Before Moana could even muster her first question, she was whisked away in an ocean of white light the moment her grandmother kissed her forehead. Moana’s eyes slowly opened to the piercing light of the sun as seagulls cried out overhead. She quickly sat up to find that she was on a beach filled with children and families playing, but the sight of large buildings in the distance proved that she was no longer on the shores of her island home.

In her palm she felt something warm and familiar. As she opened her hand, the heart of Te Fiti radiated a brilliant aquamarine glow. Her mission details were suddenly whispered into the back of her mind, and she stood to her feet with resolve.”

You can check out the rest of that story on his Facebook page, and you can also find more of Williams’ work on Instagram and his official website.

