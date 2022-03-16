Disney+ Fixes Daredevil Landing Page

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse have finally arrived on Disney+, allowing fans to binge through the shows that used to appear on Netflix once more. Shortly after the shows were made live on the platform, fans began to notice one peculiar detail: the page for Daredevil didn’t even feature the eponymous vigilante. Instead, it used a picture from the show’s third season where Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) was donning the character’s iconic suit.

Fast forward a few hours, and Disney+ has changed the erroneous image. Instead, they’ve used another scene from Daredevil Season 3, where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is fighting his way through a prison overrun with guards on Kingpin’s payroll.

Disney's changed the #Daredevil image after accidentally using #Bullseye.



Disney's changed the #Daredevil image after accidentally using #Bullseye.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, previously said of the addition of the shows. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

In addition to Daredevil, Disney+ now also has Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Agents of SHIELD, and The Defenders are now available to stream in their full glory right on Disney+.

The new additions have forced Disney+ to alter its parental controls, given the adult nature of most of the shows making the leap from Netflix. Beginning Wednesday, anyone logging into Disney+ for the first time since the change was greeted with a prompt to change their content settings. A pop-up allowed users to opt-in to receiving adult content, or shows rated above Disney’s standard TV-14 fare. If you accidnntally closed out of the pop-up or haven’t gotten it for some reason, you can access it in your Disney+ settings. Those who take no action simply won’t be able to access the shows that carry a TV-MA rating.

The DefendersVerse is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

