Daredevil On Disney+ Landing Page Features Bullseye, Not Daredevil

Disney+’s landing page for Daredevil does not actually feature the title character. Sure, it looks like Matt Murdock’s alter-ego. But, it’s actually Bullseye running around trying to ruin the Man Without Fear’s reputation. Now, for someone doing their job to populate the page, this might be an easy mistake to make. People have chronicled misplaced descriptions in the past and image glitches. However, there will still be a lot of chatter about this online because the fanbases of the Defenders shows have such a vocal presence. More concerning than this slip-up would be the fact that Daredevil and the others are nowhere to be found on the MCU timeline on the service. Disney+ offers a nice chronological guide to the wild adventures of these heroes. Instead, there’s a tab called “The Defenders Saga” that encompasses the former Netflix entries. A reveal that is certain not to rile up people on social media at all.

Charlie Cox has talked about being Daredevil on-screen again in another project. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was already keen on that idea. But, we have no idea when he’s going to turn up as the hero in live-action again. One thing is for sure, he and the fans want more of those mature stories. Even if they don’t end up happening in the exact same universe.

“I love it,” Cox previously told Comicbook.com of his return. “I’ve loved every minute of it. And right now I’m just buzzing that it’s kind of happening again, it’s starting up again. And I don’t know where it’s going, I don’t know how much involvement I’m going to have, I don’t know what it’s leading to, but it feels like we’re born again. And so I feel like I’m getting a second chance at the dream job that has… I refer to it as, “There’s the gift that keeps on giving.” It’s been so good to me, I’ve had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories.”

In another interview, he elaborated. “I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” the Marvel actor mused. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

“My feeling is that the comics work best,” he added. “The Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when they lives in a darker space. Having said that like, and obviously, I’m thinking the Bendis/Maleev run is probably the best example of that.”

