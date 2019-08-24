Moon Knight on Disney+ Won’t Be as Dark as Daredevil or The Punisher

✖

At long last, one Marc Spector is finally coming to live-action in a Disney+ show from Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios. Marvel's own caped crusader has had a long, storied history at Marvel and has a rabid fanbase of loonies just itching to catch the character on a screen in some fashion. For fans hoping to get an iteration of Moonie that's reminiscent of Daredevil or The Punisher, you might be out of luck.

With Disney+ set to launch in a matter of months, the House of Mouse has begun pushing marketing hard and the branding involved with that hints the new streaming platform will be strictly made up of family-friendly programming. It's been drilled into our brains for quite a while now, with the likes of Disney chief Bob Iger even chiming in about the situation.

That information was all but confirmed earlier this week when Disney+ shelved Book of Enchantment, a series that was set to tackle some of Disney's most notorious villains. Reports suggest the series was eventually scrapped because some Disney executives felt it was "going in a darker direction than anticipated."

That means that no, fans likely won't see the coveted R-rated Moon Knight. They likely won't get some gruesome Moon Knight scenes ripped straight from the comics, like the time he cut off Bushman's face — not unlike Dwight with the CPR dummy on The Office. In short, the series likely won't resemble the much darker offerings from Marvel Television.

But on the flip side of that, there's a tremendous opportunity allowed by Marvel Studios. With a movie-sized budget, the Moon Knight series will get the best of both worlds. While the Disney+ series might not explore some of the character's darker themes, there will be more than a two-hour film to flesh out Spector as a character. The budget will provide for some of the character's bigger items, like his crime-fighting ship -- you know, the stuff people compare to Batman.

Were you hoping to see a rated-R Moon Knight? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Moon Knight has yet to set a release window.

