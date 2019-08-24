WandaVision Showrunners on What Fans Can Expect

It looks like WandaVision is well into developing at Disney+ with a cast that’s already bursting at the seams with top-shelf talent. In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as MCU mainstays, the show has added Randall Park and Kat Dennings from previous MCU films in addition to adding Teyonah Parris and Kathyrn Hahn in new roles.

Then at D23 Expo earlier today, WandaVision filmmakers Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman hit the red carpet to talk about their upcoming Marvel Studios television show. After Schaeffer told Variety the show would very much be of the same quality as all Marvel Studios’ films, Shakman teased the plot of the series itself, saying it’s about seeing the two bizarre characters work on a relationship.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

It’s still unclear how Bettany’s android comes back to life — if he does at all. When the actor was on the Hall H stage at Comic-Con, he teased a rich story people have yet to see.

“Last thing I knew, I died in Infinity War. All I can tell you is, every time we get to do this, the stories get richer and richer, and this is the richest it’s been, and we’re so excited to bring it to you all,” Bettany said. “I hope you love it, because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.”

