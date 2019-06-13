Disneyland’s Marvel Theme Park Expansion Could Include a Microbrewery

After years of rumors and speculation, it sounds like we’re one step closer to a Marvel Comics theme park at Disneyland Resort. According to a new report from ABC7, Disneyland is moving “full steam ahead” on this new expansion, as the city of Anaheim has already approved some building permits to make it happen.

The permits, which reportedly account for more than $14 million in work, give the first hint at what the Marvel Comics-themed park could look like. Some of the projects listed on the permits include a new retail outlet, a character meet-and-greet area, and even a microbrewery. (Is it too early to hope that that last building will take on an Ant-Man theme?)

While no other information about the park has been revealed, the article indicates that details could come out during D23 Expo later this summer.

The notion of Disneyland having an increased Marvel presence has been speculated about for quite some time, with “construction” on the park beginning last fall. Interestingly enough, a report from last year indicated that Disney can’t actually use “Marvel” in the theme park name due to a decades-old licensing agreement, so it will be interesting to see what the expansion is ultimately called. During the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Iger hinted that it was a possibility, but didn’t get into specifics.

We do know that the new park, whenever it does debut, will feature a version of interconnected storytelling with other Marvel attractions at international Disney resorts.

“As the creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering’s Global Marvel Portfolio, my team and I are collaborating closely with our partners across Studios and Entertainment to create exciting experiences and attractions where you can join your favorite Super Heroes at Disney Parks and Resorts.” Scott Drake, the creative executive of Marvel Global Portfolio, said in a statement late last year. “Together, we are expanding this epic story universe in a way that, for the first time ever, will allow you to take on an active role alongside these Super Heroes.”

“These interconnected stories are coming to life at our Disney Parks. In Hong Kong Disneyland, guests have already started battling the forces of Hydra in the Iron Man Experience. Beginning in March 2019, they will join Ant-Man and Wasp in a fight against Arnim Zola and his army of evil Hydra Swarm-bots in the all-new interactive attraction, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! In Disney California Adventure park, guests have been helping the Guardians escape the Collector’s Fortress in Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! And soon, in both Disney California Adventure park and Disneyland Paris, guests will encounter the heroes in new and exciting ways, from the mystic arts of Doctor Strange to the gravity-defying feats of Spider-Man. Guests will also experience the latest in Pym Technology with Ant-Man and Wasp and be wowed as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America and more leap into action on a moment’s notice.”

Are you excited to see what Disneyland's Marvel theme park has in store?