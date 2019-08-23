Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus Revealed at D23 Expo

✖

Disney Parks on Thursday announced Avengers Campus, a dedicated Marvel-inspired land located within Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort.

"We're building an immersive super hero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world," Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said at D23 Expo.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

The land is anchored by Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, opened in 2017, and a previously announced Spider-Man attraction, known as the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

"The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more," reads a previously released attraction synopsis. "As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man's suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world's brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth's Mightiest."

In May, Disney Parks announced its Marvel experiences across Disney theme parks world wide would be connected through Avengers campuses based at Disney California Adventure, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

New concept art on display at D23 reveals a parked Quinjet and suggests eagle-eyed Avenger Hawkeye will be added as a meet and greet character. Disney California Adventure park has already made Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, and members of the Guardians of the Galaxy available to meet with fans as part of a growing Marvel presence at Disneyland's sister park.

Avengers Campus opens summer 2020 as part of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.