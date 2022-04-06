Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases 1 Month Promo for New Marvel Movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exactly one month from release, and Marvel Studios is celebrating with a new teaser for the countdown. Tuesday, Marvel’s social channels based in the United Kingdom shared a “One Month” teaser, officially starting the countdown for the country’s May 5th release. Previews will be shown on May 5th here in the United States as well, though the movie technically enters theaters on May 6th domestically.

Tickets are set to officially go on sale Wednesday, April 6th in the United States as the Marvel marketing machine enters the final stretch before the film hits theaters. Even then, little is known about the actual plot for the movie. Rumors have been running rampant online of the various cameos and surprises in store, some of which may actually prove accurate.

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not,” Strange producer Richie Palmer previously revealed to Empire. “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumors are just rumors. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what’s in the comics.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.