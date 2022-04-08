Doctor Strange 2: America Chavez Creator “Insulted” by Marvel’s “Pittance” Offer Ahead of MCU Debut

America Chavez’s creator was “insulted” by Marvel’s compensation offer ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Casey says that the offer he received from the corporation was a “pittance.” The writer would go on to say that he wasn’t really in this for the money, but rather to make a clear path for the next comic book creator that has their work adapted. Conversations about compensating the writers, editors, artists, and colorists that bring these books to life have been ongoing. Marvel and DC have been no strangers to using storylines from their publishing divisions for live-action projects. Casey’s creation is just one of many Marvel characters that will hit the screen in Multiverse of Madness. The writer just wants people to think about the little people behind the scenes that set the table for all the spectacle that MCU fans love.

“The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That’s not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded,” Casey explained. “I’m a happy guy. I’m not disgruntled. I’m not bitter. Because I know this is how this goes. I also know, this is how you change things, by talking about it.”

“Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they’ve made of her, for video games she’s appeared in,” added Casey. “They seem to be fine with that.”

“For me, it’s not about money. It’s not even about the respect. I would never expect to be respected by a corporation,” he continued. “If I’m in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy — where that kind of money could change their life — would get a fair shot of receiving that money.”

Here’s how Marvel describes Multiverse of Madness: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

