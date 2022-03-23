Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Reacts to Trailer Debut (Exclusive)

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, the world will be introduced to a new multiversal hero by the name of America Chavez with Xochitl Gomez in the part. We all got our first look at Gomez as the Marvel character in the first trailers for the Strange sequel but not much else has been shared about the role or film as everyone is keeping as many secrets as possible. While attending the premiere of Marvel’s Moon Knight series, Gomez stopped to chat with ComicBook.com about the one thing she could without saying too much, too early; a reaction to the trailer releasing.

“It was pretty insane. I was in the car and my phone just kept going off and off and I was like, ‘Oh my god! People are seeing it!’” Gomez said. “The wonderful reaction is just like… It warms my heart!” Gomez is 15-years-old and primed for a Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in May, a gig which puts her on one of the biggest stages in the world as Marvel Studios has been conquering the box office at every turn to become the biggest cinematic franchise in history. The Multiverse is the latest mark on an already impressive resume for the young star whose previously best known work includes The Baby-Sitters Club, Gentefied, and Shadow Wolves.

Gomez stopped briefly to share the excitement with ComicBook. You can see every drop of enthusiasm in the video below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez is very excited about the new trailers.



On the pages of Marvel Comics, America Chavez is a character who can open doors to other dimensions with a unique method known as star portals. As the trailers seem to be teasing, this ability might be on its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gomez joins Benedict Cumberbatch in the Strange sequel, along with Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and a slew of other Marvel legacy actors who fan are expecting to see after Patrick Stewart appeared in the film’s Super Bowl trailer.

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which dropped in February was the most-viewed trailer to debut during the Super Bowl. The competition came from other titles such as Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series and Netflix’s The Adam Project.

Are you excited to see Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6. Moon Knight debuts its first episode of Disney+ on March 30.