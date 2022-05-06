Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Crossess $900 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

✖

At the end of last month, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially passed The Batman to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022. While the Marvel film has some new competition with Top Gun: Maverick, it's still having success at the box office. According to Deadline, the Sam Raimi-directed MCU flick has officially crossed $900 million at the worldwide box office.

Calling it a "major milestone," Deadline reports Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has earned an estimated $909.4 million as of Sunday. $388.7 million of the total is from the domestic box office while $520.7 million comes from the international box office. The movie managed to hit $900 million after five weekends without ever being released in China or Russia.

While there's still a chance to catch the Doctor Strange sequel on the big screen, the movie is heading to Disney+ later this month. In honor of its upcoming streaming release, Disney+ just added a Doctor Strange collection, which includes Doctor Strange, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel's What If..?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

It seems everyone involved with the new Doctor Strange enjoyed their time with Raimi, including writer Michael Waldron. Waldron recently had a chat with ComicBook.com and spoke about working with the iconic director.

"It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life. Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through," Waldron shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ on June 22nd.