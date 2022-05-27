Top Gun: Maverick Breaks More Records in Second Weekend at the Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick will continue to break records in its second weekend at the domestic box office. After posting the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever and the biggest opening of Tom Cruise's career, Top Gun: Maverick will earn another $85 million in its second weekend, including $25 million on Friday. That's the lowest dropoff ever for a film that opened with $100 million or more. The weekend haul will also bring Top Gun: Maverick's box office cume to $290 million by the end of Sunday, surpassing The War of the Worlds ($234 million) to become Cruise's highest-grossing film ever.
Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reactions from fans and critics. It earned a rare A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:
"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."
With Top Gun: Maverick on top of the box office again, the rest of this week's top five films is similar to last weekend's chart. Marvel Studios' blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place, earning around $6.5 million as the countdown to its Disney+ streaming debut continues. The Bob's Burgers Movie remains in third place. Animated hit The Bad Guys jumps up into the fourth place spot while Downton Abbey: A New Era falls into fifth place. This weekend's complete list of top 10 films at the box office follows.
1. Top Gun: Maverick
- Week Two
- Weekend: $84.5 million
-
Total: $290.1 million
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.
2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Week Five
- Weekend: $8.8 million
-
Total: $388.2 million
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.
Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.
3. The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Week Two
- Weekend: $4.78 million
- Total: $22.5 million
A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.
Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-directed The Bob's Burgers Movie with Bernard Derrimen from a script Bouchard co-wrote with Nora Smith. The film's voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.
4. The Bad Guys
- Week Seven
- Weekend: $3.33 million
-
Total: $87.2 million
After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.
Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.
5. Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Week Three
- Weekend: $3 million
-
Total: $35.7 million
The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa.
Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: A New Era from a screenplay by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan.
6. Vikram
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $2.1 million
Vikram is a Telugu language action thriller in which the leader of a police special operations team pursues an elusive criminal.
Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed Vikram. it stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod Jose
7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Week 11
- Weekend: $1.9 million
- Total: $60.4 million
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Week Nine
- Weekend: $1.53 million
-
Total: $188 million
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.
9. The Lost City
- Week 11
- Weekend: $1.31 million
-
Total: $103.9 million
Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.
Aaron and Adam Nee directed The Lost City from a screenplay they co-wrote with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from Seth Gordon's story. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.
10. Crimes of the Future
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $1.17 million
As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner, celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser showcases the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.
David Cronenberg wrote and directed Crimes of the Future. The film It stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.