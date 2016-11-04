Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art Gives Marvel Sequel A Retro Poster

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently hit theaters, and the marketing material for the film has been fantastic to say the least. The film released some amazing posters and trailers that definitely hyped up the sequel. Some of the trailers revealed a lot about the film, including some major cameos, and even that Patrick Stewart would return as Professor Charles Xavier. The film was directed by Evil Dead mastermind Sam Raimi and one fan thinks that the Doctor Strange posters could have paid homage to Army of Darkness.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Kylejamesfilm created an awesome poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that homages classic 80s horror films like Army of Darkness. The poster features the zombie version of Doctor Strange surrounded by ghouls and skeletons with an 80s-inspired title treatment. You can check out the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan poster below.

Back when Marvel Studios first announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was touted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first horror film. Horror director Scott Derrickson was previously attached to direct the sequel, until he ultimately left the film due to creative differences. The studio would eventually get Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to helm the film and the rest is history. When tickets for the Doctor Strange sequel went on sale, the recently did an interview with Fandango where he teased the film's horror elements.

"I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it," Raimi revealed in an interview with the website. "I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I'm not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate -- to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

