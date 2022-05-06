Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop Wave 2 Has The Spoilers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko just wrapped up three packed days of Funkoween 2022 Pop figure releases, but if you thought that means they would take a break – think again. Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness just celebrated two weeks at the top of the box office, and Funko is marking the occasion with the second wave of Funko Pops in the series – and these are the spoilery ones!

The new wave of Doctor Strange 2 Funko Pops is headlined by the Dead Strange vs Scarlet Witch Pop Moment, but it also includes Sinister Strange, a standalone Dead Strange, America Chavez, and Captain Carter in the commons lineup. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout). Inside that link you'll also find a collection of new Pocket Pop Keychains.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Scarlet Witch and Dead Strange variants (pictured below) to arrive at Walmart and BoxLunch / Hot Topic soon – perhaps by the end of the day today. When they do arrive, this article will be updated with pre-order links. UPDATE: The Scarlet Witch exclusive is live here at Walmart for $19.76 (with a bonus case). The Glow-in-the-Dark Dead Strange exclusive will be available here at Hot Topic and here at BoxLunch soon.

On a related note, Funko also launched the Captain Marvel Diamond Glitter Funko Pop with Tee today, which is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now for $32.99.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

