Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Celebrates Two Weeks of Being Number One at the Box Office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released earlier this month, and it's been having success at the box office. After its first week, the movie reached half a billion at the worldwide box office, and now it has bumped up to $700 million. According to Forbes, the project was expected to surpass $300 million domestically this week. In honor of the movie's success, Marvel took to Instagram today to share a new promo and celebrate the Doctor Strange sequel being the number one movie in the world for two weeks in a row.

"A record-breaking phenomenon 2️⃣ weeks in a row! 💥 Experience Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness NOW PLAYING only in theaters!" Marvel wrote. You can check out the promo below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

It seems everyone involved with the new Doctor Strange enjoyed working with Raimi, including writer Michael Waldron. Waldron recently had a chat with ComicBook.com and spoke about working with the iconic director.

"It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life. Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through," Waldron shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.