Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Here

That first Funko Pop drop for an upcoming Marvel Studios film is always an exciting event – and not just because of the figures. Often, the Pops give us a more in depth look at costumes and/or hints at plot points for the film. Today is one of those days. After a false start early this morning, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness just got a massive wave of Funko Pop figures, and we have all of the info you need right here.

Pre-orders for the first wave of Doctor Strange 2 Pop figures are live in this universe at this very moment. A breakdown is available below along with pre-order links. Naturally, some exclusives are included in the wave, and those figures are highlighted.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops (Common) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon:

Rintrah (6-inch) Pop figure

Doctor Strange Pop figure (with Chase)

Supreme Strange Pop figure



Scarlet Witch Pop figure



Wong Pop figure

America Chavez Pop figure

Master Mordo Pop figure

Sara Pop figure

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops (Exclusives):

Doctor Strange – GameStop Exclusive

Doctor Strange Specialty Series

Defender Strange – Walmart Exclusive

Christine Palmer – Funko Shop Exclusive

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Pop Key Chains:

Doctor Strange Pop Key Chain

Wong Pop Key Chain

America Chavez Pop Key Chain

Rintrah Pop Key Chain

A synopsis for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness can be found below, and the latest trailer is available here. Follow this link for all of the latest news about the film.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.