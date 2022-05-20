Funkoween 2022: The Complete Funko Pop Pre-Order Guide
Funko's annual Funkoween event celebrates the halfway point to Halloween with spooky Pop figure creations that cover horror franchises, popular anime, Disney classics, and more. Funkoween 2022 is now in the books and, as expected, it was one of the biggest Funko Pop events of the year. Hundreds of Funko Pops, Plush, Soda figures and more were released between May 17th and the 19th, and everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.
Below you'll find all of the Funkoween 2022 Funko Pop releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Most of the figures are commons, but there are also plenty of retailer exclusives to collect. These exclusives are highlighted. Let's start with some quick links to Funkoween retailers:
- Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free shipping on US orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22)
- Pre-order here on Amazon
- Pre-order here at Walmart
- Pre-order here at Hot Topic
- Pre-order here at BoxLunch
- Pre-order here at GameStop
- Pre-order here at Pop In a Box
Funkoween 2022 Day 1 Releases for May 17th:
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Werehog – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror of Erised Pop Moment – Amazon Exclusive
- Trick 'r Treat – Sam – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Sally Face – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart (3 pack)
- Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters I Put a Spell On You Movie Moment Pop Figures – Spirit Halloween Exclusive (Coming in July)
- Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Funko Pop Pins – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Pop Movies Leprechaun – Leprechaun – Pre-order on Amazon (Common) / Amazon Exclusive (Bloody) / FYE Exclusive (Glow)
- Silence of the Lambs – Hannibal – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Funkoween 2022 Day 2 Releases for May 18th:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Hunter x Hunter: Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Universal Monsters – Frankenstein (Blacklight) – Coming to Wallgreens this Fall
- Funko SODA - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Disney Villains (Not New) – Pre-order on Amazon / Hot Topic (Blacklight Exclusives)
- Disney Villains Assemble Deluxe Hades (Figure #1 of 6) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Gotham Knights – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
Funkoween 2022 Day 3 Releases for May 19th:
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror: 5-Pack – Walmart Exclusive / Witch Maggie – Amazon Exclusive / Itchy and Scratchy 2-pack – Hot Topic Exclusive / Commons – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Disney Trick or Treat – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Nosferatu 100 year anniversary – Nosferatu (Chance at Chase) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Attack on Titan – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Bride of Chucky – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Includes Chucky Blacklight Exclusive) / Blacklight 2-pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
- More Horror Blacklight Exclusives – Pre-order details can be found here
- E.T. 40th Anniversary – Pre-order details can be found here (Includes Exclusives)
- Carrie – Carrie (Telekinesis) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Boo Hollow – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth