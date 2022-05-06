Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Lashana Lynch's Behind-the-Scenes Photos Get Reactions From The Marvel's Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris

Doctor Strange in the Multiververs of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next week. The MCU film featured some exciting cameos who made up the Illuminati, including Lashana Lynch. Lynch first appeared as Carol Danvers' best friend, Maria Rambeau, in Captain Marvel. Sadly, the character was killed offscreen in WandaVision, but Lynch played an alternate version of her in the new Doctor Strange. In Earth-838, Maria became Captain Marvel instead. This week, Lynch took to social media to show off some great behind-the-scenes photos. The post also caught the attention of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) who will soon be starring in The Marvels.

"Maria Rambeau took a nap and woke up... different. @doctorstrangeofficial, now streaming on @disneyplus!" Lynch wrote. "Yaaaaaaassss!!! Aaaaaaaaayyyy!!!!" Parris replied. "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!" Larson added. You can check out the photos below:

Last year, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer spoke about the decision to kill Marie and revealed it was a tough decision.

"It was a big decision," Schaeffer explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We had a lot of conversations, and Maria and Lashana were so important in Captain Marvel and such a tremendous character. We did not make that decision lightly. But we felt that it really worked for Monica's character, and what it meant for her, and we also really loved the idea that Maria had built SWORD from the ground up."

Currently, it's unclear if Lynch will show up again in the MCU, but there are rumors she will appear in The Marvels.

"You'll have to ask Kevin Feige that," Lynch told the Los Angeles Times of Maria's potential return last year. "In fact, I should ask Kevin Feige that. But you never know. Weirder things have happened in the franchise. I had a wonderful time on the first one and it would be great to have a wonderful time on another one." She added, "I'm so glad they chose Teyonah Parris to play my daughter because she's wonderful and a lovely human being."

The Marvels is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 28, 2023. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26th. Pre-order details can be found here.