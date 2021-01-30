WandaVision Reveals Some Major Captain Marvel Connections

✖

WandaVision episode 4 revealed a host of connections to the greater MCU, especially in regards to Captain Marvel, as Monica Rambeau was a major focal point. Monica first debuted in Captain Marvel, and as a result, we learned quite a bit about not just Monica's time since the film but the fate of her mother, Maria Rambeau, and the legacy she left in place since Captain Marvel ended. We also received details on how Avengers: Endgame affected both characters, and a bit more context as to what Captain Marvel was dealing with during the time of the Blip, courtesy of Thanos, so there was plenty to dissect.

Right from the beginning, we see that Monica was, unfortunately, one of the people affected by Thanos' snap, as after Hulk snaps the people lost back into existence in Endgame we see Monica form into existence in real-time. She is obviously confused, and she quickly learns that 5 years have passed and that her mother, Maria Rambeau, has passed away during that time.

Maria was, of course, Carol's best friend in Captain Marvel, which is where we first meet her daughter Monica as well. When we left Maria at the end of Captain Marvel, the idea of her working with Nick Fury was teased, and she did just that, as she created the new organization S.W.O.R.D. She would run the organization and put protocols in place in case those who blipped ended up returning.

She did so because she witnessed Monica fade away as Monica sat by her bedside, as Maria was receiving treatment while she battled cancer. The protocols would essentially give people affected time off and away from their duties so they could get their bearings for a time after they returned, and since Monica also works for S.W.O.R.D., she is part of that protocol.

Maria, unfortunately, passes away during the 5 years that Monica is gone, but Carol was still around during this time as we see in Endgame. That said, she is also off-world for essentially the entire movie, but that's at the tail end of the 5 years, so we imagine she was aware of Monica being part of the blip and Maria's condition. Hopefully, we get more context on that in the Captain Marvel sequel or later in WandaVision, but it's an easy jump to make.

We also know Fury is involved in S.W.O.R.D. to some degree, as is Talos, indicated by the tag scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so we could very well see Monica interact with them as well at some point. S.W.O.R.D. itself stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.

