Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Shares Video of Fans Reacting to Illuminati Reveal

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out for a few weeks and now Marvel Studios is revealing all of the film's secrets. During the events of the film, Doctor Strange and America Chavez are on the run from Scarlett Witch. The duo fall into one of America's multiverse portals and randomly enter a universe designated 838. In that universe there's a team called the Illuminati and it featured the likes of Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Captain Carter, Professor Charles Xavier, Blackbolt, Baron Mordo and Mr. Fantastic. Earlier today the studio revealed an official still of the Illuminati, minus Mr. Fantastic and Professor Xavier, and now they have released a cool video of fans reacting to the reveal.

The video shows fans from around the world reacting to the moment the Illuminati get introduced to the Doctor Strange we all know and love. It also shows us the scene in question but only gives us a brief look at Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, and Professor Xavier. While we don't get a full look at Professor Xavier, the video definitely makes it’s point. You can check out the video below.

Audiences are going 😲 for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Experience the global phenomenon NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get Tickets: https://t.co/SJijOyGxXd pic.twitter.com/BjJ7uYSvck — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 28, 2022

Recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron revealed that they never looked at fan castings while casting the Illuminati. Although, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic was an exception, as he was one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic Four. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Waldron how they cast the groups key roles.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

