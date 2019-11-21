Doctor Strange In Iron Man Suit Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Revealed

There was quite a bit to process in Marvel’s 10-year opus Avengers: Endgame, a film that was not only full of action-packed battles but also an absurd amount of fan service for fans to discover throughout the film’s 3 hours. As we’ve discovered after the fact though, not everything made it in, and fans are getting a look at some of those unused gems in the new art book Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. There’s a lot to see, but some of the biggest standout images have to do with Doctor Strange, who in several pieces of art is wearing an Iron Man suit, and it looks awesome.

The first image shows Doctor Strange wearing a red and gold Iron Man suit that has formed a chest plate around the Eye of Agamotto, which is revealed to be the Time Stone. He’s also wearing his coat as part of the armor, though we don’t see the Cloak of Levitation anywhere and that makes us sad. You can also see Ebony Maw in the picture, who is attempting to torture him with those needles of his.

The second photo shows Strange fully suited up in Iron man’s armor, and this time everything looks a bit sleeker as if the armor had finished forming around him and the Time Stone, which is in the center where Iron Man’s Arc Reactor would typically sit.

Stephen Strange dons the Iron Man suit in this official unused concept art from #AvengersEndgame! More art here: https://t.co/pRj62gtQzR pic.twitter.com/FlxCpo88Da — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 21, 2019

You can check out the full images above.

We kind of wish that this sequence had made it into the special features or that we could’ve at least seen Strange in an Iron Man suit during the film, but honestly it didn’t need it. Still, it would’ve been cool to see.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie below.

“It all comes down to this. Featuring concept art and exclusive interviews, The Art of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame showcases the work behind the culmination of 22 interconnected films. Go behind the scenes with this keepsake volume!”

What do you think of Doctor Strange in an Iron Man suit? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!