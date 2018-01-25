‘Doctor Strange’ Director Reveals What He Told Kevin Feige on Opening Night

Directing any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe no doubt comes with an incredible amount of pressure, but when it came to bringing the magic and complex world of Doctor Strange to life on the big screen, director Scott Derrickson had his own additional challenges.

While Doctor Strange ended up being well-reviewed and well-received by fans and critics alike, Scott was no doubt happy, but now the director has revealed what he told Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on Doctor Strange‘s opening night. Derrickson shared on his Twitter account today that when Feige asked him how he felt with the movie going over well, he was relieved — particularly that he wasn’t the director who was going to make a bad MCU movie.

“I feel RELIEVED,” Derrickson wrote. “Someday somebody’s gonna make a bad MCU film…BUT IT AIN’T GONNA BE ME!!”

And Derrickson’s not wrong. Doctor Strange performed very well at the box office, bringing in nearly $700 million globally and while a sequel hasn’t officially been confirmed by Marvel, one is anticipated, and the character is appearing in other MCU films, most recently in Thor: Ragnarok and will be seen again in Avengers: Infinity War. But as for the idea that someone will eventually make a bad MCU movie? That seems a little less accurate. Unlike Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe whose movies have been uneven at best, there hasn’t been a single dud in the MCU to date even as the franchise enters its tenth year. The films of the MCU have been some of the biggest of the past decade and with Black Panther out next month and Avengers: Infinity War following in May, Marvel shows no sign of slipping up any time soon.

That constant, sustained success is something that Captain America star Chris Evens even commented on. The actor told fans at ACE Comic Con in Arizona recently that Marvel simply doesn’t make bad movies. In explaining how it felt to be part of making Avengers: Infinity War, Evans revealed that not only did he feel like he belonged, but that it was just further proof that “Marvel doesn’t miss.”

“That was the best part of this movie, is that you really kind of, it really was for the first time for me feeling like… the first few movies it’s almost like it’s happening to somebody else.” Evans explained. “You kind of feel like you’re watching it happen, but you’re not actually a part of it. This was kind of the first movie where you actually felt like you had a seat at the table and you belonged and it was so nice to have all these other franchises that you’ve watched and admired come to a set where you’re like oh man, I belong here, and all these great people are part of a movie that we’re all doing together, and it was just wonderful because all of those franchises, well, let’s be honest. Marvel doesn’t miss. They haven’t missed yet. They’re batting a thousand.”

Doctor Strange is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital services.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.